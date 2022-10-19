Carolyn Colvin passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence in Henderson, TX. She was born June 4, 1942, in Hico, Louisiana to Charlie Alston Doss and Lula May Mapper Doss.
Carolyn retired from Pine Bluff Radiology in Arkansas. She moved to Henderson, Texas shortly after retirement to be closer to her grandchildren and was known to them as “Granny.” She was a life-long football and baseball fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chefs, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers.
She is survived by her son Terry W. Colvin and his wife, Nelda of Branson, Missouri; daughter Lisa Lybrand and her 3 grandchildren, Garrett, Taylor, and Jordyn of Henderson, Texas.
Carolyn will be placed to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.
No funeral or memorial service date has been immediately scheduled. The family will notify loved ones when a burial site memorial service has been scheduled.
In honor of Carolyn Colvin, the family asks that in lieu of flowers; donations be sent to Angel Care Hospice.
