Carolyn Colvin passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence in Henderson, TX. She was born June 4, 1942, in Hico, Louisiana to Charlie Alston Doss and Lula May Mapper Doss.

Carolyn retired from Pine Bluff Radiology in Arkansas. She moved to Henderson, Texas shortly after retirement to be closer to her grandchildren and was known to them as “Granny.”  She was a life-long football and baseball fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chefs, the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. 