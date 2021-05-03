Mrs. Carolyn Ann Everitt Risinger, 70, of the Glenfawn Community, gained her wings on April 27, 2021, in her home.
Carolyn was born January 9, 1951, in Nacogdoches, Texas to S.A. and Lillian (Fryman) Everitt. Carolyn was married to Billy Dean Risinger for what would have been 54 years on June 9th of this year. Carolyn was a retired Correctional Officer from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. She worked there for 18 years and prior to that she worked at Rusk State Hospital Maximum Security for 3 years. Prior to this, Carolyn went to Panola Junior College where she graduated Cosmetology School and owned a successful business.
Outside of her career, Carolyn loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends. Carolyn traveled to many places across the United States and loved to come tell other of her experience. Carolyn had four daughters, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Carolyn attended the Glenfawn Baptist Church where she was a member. Carolyn adored her church family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her oldest daughter Stacy Ann Risinger, her parents S.A. and Lillian Everitt, her mother and father in laws Billy Jean and Mary Katherine Risinger and her brother-in-law Roger Dale Risinger.
Carolyn was survived by her husband Billy Dean Risinger of the Glenfawn Community, her daughters Wendy Carol Boatman and husband Glenn of Garrison, Angie Denis Bowers and husband Gregory Scott of Rusk, and Annie (Ginger) Barker and husband Dennis of Mt Enterprise, special nephew Joe D. Everitt of Minden. Grand children Josh Boatman, Bradley Boatman, and Jacie Boatman of Garrison, Darren Cade Alexander and wife Sarah of Gladewater, Hailey Berryhill and husband C.T and Kendale Barker of Mt Enterprise. Great Grand Children R.J, Daiden, and Lilli Berryhill and Kaysley Jo Barker of Mt Enterprise. Brother Joe Larry Everitt and wife Carol of Mt Enterprise, Sister Charlotte Unger of Magnolia, Sister-in-law Kathy Middlebrook of Laneville. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family did receive friends on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 30, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. Chase Murphy and Bro. David Willis officiating. Interment followed at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Glenn Boatman, Scott Bowers, Dennis Barker, Joe D. Everitt, Darrell Cheek, Dennis Cheek Jr., Phillip Smith, and CT Berryhill. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Boatman, Cade Alexander, Bradley Boatman, and Bubba Risinger.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.