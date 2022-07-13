Carolyn Ann Carroll, 81, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Bedford, Texas.
Carolyn was born on July 31, 1940, in Frankston, Texas to the late Tom Frank Burks and Ruby Pearl Cates.
She graduated in 1958 from Frankston High School. Carolyn married Ronald Joplin on August 2, 1958. They moved to Dallas where Carolyn went to work for Kodak. After the birth of their first child, Carolyn was a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. After her kids were old enough, Carolyn went to work at Nuclear Medical Laboratories in the HR Department.
Upon her divorce, Carolyn moved to Henderson, TX, and began a long tenure as a Hospital Administrator at the Henderson Memorial Hospital. She made many friends and was a well-loved employee. She and Ronald were avid square dancers and Carolyn loved to create and sew many dresses to dance in. Carolyn loved to garden and had a prolific green thumb. She enjoyed crafting, camping and fishing.
Visitation will be Friday, July 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. until noon at First Baptist Church-Frankston, 408 E Garner, Frankston, TX, 75763 with services following immediately at Noon. Private graveside will follow at Frankston City Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughters, Jayne Germany and her husband William, Ronia “Joan” Davis and her husband Larry; grandchildren, Blake Cullum, Caitlyn Bilton and her husband Kyle, Matthew Cullum, Madlyn Germany and four great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her son Jeffrey Burks Joplin.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.