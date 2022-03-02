Celebration of life for Ms. Carol Wood Steele, 72, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. George Conway officiating.
Internet will be held at Laneville Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Ms. Steele passed from this life on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas. She was born on July 11, 1949 to the late Dan and Bobbie Webb Wood. Ms. Steele attended Kilgore College and later received her degree in Graphic Design at the University of North Texas in Denton. She also attended the New Oakland Church in Henderson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Bobbie Webb Wood.
Survivors include her brothers and sisters, Mike Wood of Henderson, Chris Wood and wife Karen of Henderson, Malinda Tillison and husband Sherward of Henderson, and Lorie Arnold and husband Jason of Henderson; nieces and nephews, Casey Wood and wife Holly, Matt Wood, Stoney Tillison, Cheyenne Lindsey and husband Curt, and Kaitlyn Arnold; great-nieces and nephews, Clayton Wood, Rowdy Wood, Cooper Lindsey, Jack Lindsey, Ashton Pickett, Owen Wood, Gunner Wood, and McKennah Wood; her life-long friend, Stephanie Burt; and a host of family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Stoney Tillison, Jason Arnold, Curt Lindsey, Matt Wood, Casey Wood, and Sherward Tillison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rusk County Library at 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
