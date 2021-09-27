Shaffer

Funeral services for Mrs. Carol Shaffer, 77, of Henderson, will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Lodi Community Church in Lodi, MO under the direction of Morrison Worley Funeral Chapel in Piedmont, Missouri. Interment will follow at Lewis Cemetery in Piedmont, MO. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., before the service. Mrs. Shaffer passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Longview Regional. She was born May 26, 1944 in Lodi Missouri to the late James Raymond Roach and Verna (Lewis) Roach. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings. Survivors include: her husband of 58 years, Norman Shaffer of Henderson; children, Brenda Kennedy and husband Steve of Loan Oak, Cindy Ashby of Henderson, Norman Shaffer, Jr. of Henderson, and Michael Shaffer and wife Jeri of Hallsville; eight grandchildren, Trey Green, Jessica Handlin, James Green, Colter Ferguson, Hunter Ferguson, Justin Shaffer, Jayde Shaffer, and Ty Shaffer; sisters, Faye Sutton of Piedmont, MO, and Jackie Hart of Poplar Bluff, MO; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous other nieces, nephews, and family. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.

