In loving memory of Carol Ann Young.
Carol was born on January 18, 1953 in Woolridge, MO and passed away on October 8, 2022, in Henderson, TX.
The Lord was Carol’s shepherd. Carol loved the 23rd Psalm.
She was loved until her death and will forever be missed.
Cremation arrangements for Carol are under the Direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
