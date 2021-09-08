Graveside services for Mrs. Carol Ann Walton, 78, of Henderson, will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, with Bro. Bill Clayton officiating.
Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Mrs. Walton passed away September 4, 2021, at UT Health in Henderson. She was born April 26, 1943 in West Virginia to the late Jack and Verna Inman.
Carol had worked in Nevada as an auditor for casinos before moving to Henderson. She attended Pentecostal Lighthouse Church in Mt. Enterprise.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Cooper.
Survivors include her sons, David Walton of Henderson; Frank Inman and Kevin Inman, both of Uvalde; niece, Catherine Romano of Mt. Enterprise; and several grandchildren.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
