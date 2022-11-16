Funeral services for Carol Ann Carmichael will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise with Rev. Mike Mayhugh officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Carol passed away November 11, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born May 14, 1948, in Wyoming. Carol is survived by a brother, John Carmichael and his wife Cathy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Effie Carmichael.
Carol was a retired school teacher who spent the majority of her career in Houston. In her retirement years she loved spending time with her many friends and her beloved Yorkies. Carol loved life and lived it to the fullest with her own unique sense of style. She enjoyed visits home to East Texas and had recently moved back to be near her family. She was a thoughtful and generous lady and always took the time to share an encouraging word and some wise advice. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.
