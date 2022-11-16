Carmichael

Funeral services for Carol Ann Carmichael will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Enterprise with Rev. Mike Mayhugh officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.

Carol passed away November 11, 2022, at Hospice of East Texas in Tyler. She was born May 14, 1948, in Wyoming. Carol is survived by a brother, John Carmichael and his wife Cathy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Freeman and Effie Carmichael.

