Carl Loyd Chamberlain of Liberty City, Texas, passed away on January 31, 2023, after a two-year battle with complications arising from COVID-19. He was 89 years old and no doubt annoyed that he did not reach his oft-stated goal of living to be 103. 

Loyd (also known to some as “Slim” and “Lefty”) was born in New Salem, Texas, on April 25, 1933, to George Carl Chamberlain and Myrtis Rosene Hand Chamberlain. He grew up with his brothers Dewey, Rex, and Jerry in New Salem and, later, the small community of Shake Rag, and he would often reminisce about good times spent exploring the woods and creeks with cousins and neighborhood friends. After graduating from Carlisle High School, he moved to Kilgore, where he met Loey Lou Carter while out dancing. The two got married a few months later and lived on Looney Street in Kilgore before eventually moving to Liberty City to raise their family. One of their children’s friends later characterized Loyd as being solid and quiet like a rock and Loey like a firecracker, and a more apt description of the two of them together may never be written.

