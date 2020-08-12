Mr. Carl Gene Rockey, 68, of Henderson, passed from this life on August 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born August 14, 1951, in Henderson to the late Johnny and Lucille (Derrick) Rockey and lived all of his life in Henderson. Carl was a brick mason by trade and retired after a long, successful career.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle and aunt, Carl and Stella Rockey; and one of his long-time best friends, Elmo Wright.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Linda Rockey of Henderson; son, Shane Rockey and wife JoAnn of Jacksonville, Florida; daughters, Staci Bryan and husband Jeremy of Prosper, and Lindsey Waldrop and husband Jake of Bullard; brother, Johnny Darrell Rockey and wife Jane of Henderson; grandchildren, Will and Rhett Bryan, and Conleigh and Ella Waldrop; sister-in-law, Patricia Whitaker and husband Ricky; special nephew, Colby Rockey; special life-long friends, Larry Stuart and wife Diane; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Larry and Diane Stuart and nurse Kandace Edens with Texas Home Health for all of their help, support, and care over the last few weeks.
A celebration of life for Mr. Rockey will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Henderson Animal Shelter at 1201 Highland Dr., Henderson, TX 75652.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
