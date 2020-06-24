Memorial services for Mr. Carl Alexander Stephenson, age 74 of Long Branch was held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Garmon Funeral Home Chapel. The family asks that ‘Social Distancing’ will be observed. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Carl Alexander Stephenson was born on July 31, 1945, to the union of the late Charlie and Priscilla Earles Stephenson in Longbranch, Texas. Carl was the 2nd child born to their Union. Argralia Stephenson Jernigan the younger sibling and the late Charles Stephenson was the oldest of their three children.
Carl received his formal education at Minden High School and graduated in 1963. He furthered his education by attending Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View, Texas, class of 1967. His studies at Prairie View paved the way for Carl to become an encouraging High School teacher in Seaside, California. He was both a solid classroom teacher and well known High School Football Coach. During his career he coached teams that reached Championship levels and players that went on to be NFL professional players and coaches. Carl retired from his successful career and returned home to Longbranch, Texas in 2013.
Carl had many hobbies and past times. He loved to play golf and he was a thriving private business owner.
Carl’s return to Longbranch, Texas was again marked with success. He rebuilt the family ranch and gardens. Carl loved his gardens and every head of cattle in his pastures. Carl was generous with his fruitful gardens and that generosity will be missed by many.
Carl departed this life on June 8, 2020 in Longbranch, Texas. He leaves to mourn one sister Argralia Stephenson Jernigan, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends.
Mr. Stephenson passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 in Long Branch.
