Funeral services for Mr. Calvin Loy “Lucky” Burns, 71, of New London, will be at 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at Eastview Church of God in Kilgore with Rev. Curtis Wood and Richard Thrash officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mr. Burns passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 5, 1948 in Texarkana, AR. to the late Calvin Lee and Sarah Burns.
He worked as a welder, and served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam conflict.
Lucky enjoyed making jewelry, and also was a preacher. He was a member of the Eastview Church of God in Kilgore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Calvin Loyd Burns, daughter, Billie Jo Burns; and sisters, Sally Jo Works, and Betty Sue Burns.
Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Burns of New London; children, Jack Burns and wife Ramona of Overton, Tracy Burns Shannon and husband Don of Kilgore, Curtis Hamlet and wife Lisa of New London, Ricky Hamlet and wife Debbi of New London, Regina Everett and husband Dave of Arp, Johnny Hamlet and wife Reneé of Henderson, Billy Hamlet and wife Melissa of California, and Deann Thrash and husband Richard of New London; brothers, Tommy McWilliams and wife Nell of Kilgore, and Johnny Burns and wife Sherry of Amarillo; 19 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and his cocker spaniel, Tucker. Pallbearers are Curtis Hamlet, Ricky Hamlet, Johnny Hamlet, Billy Hamlet, Dustin Burns, Joshua Smith, Christopher Young.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the caregivers of Angel Care Hospice, and the Overton Brook VA Medical Clinic.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
