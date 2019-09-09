C.O. (Sonny) Christian Jr. passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 at UT Health East Texas. Sonny was born on May 8, 1939, in Henderson to C.O. and Alice Christian Sr.
He was born and raised in the First Baptist Church of Henderson where he was a lifelong member. Sonny graduated from Henderson High School in 1957. He briefly attended Stephen F. Austin State University but the love of his land and cattle called him to be a rancher. He later served in the 49th Armored Infantry, completing basic training in Fort Ord, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Bud Rea, sister Patsy McCrory, and nephews Randy and Tracy Rea.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Melinda Christian, and his three children whom he loved dearly, daughter Paige Christian Keitt and husband Brad, son Courtney Christian and wife Lynn, and daughter Holly Christian McBerty and husband Mike. The light and love of Pop Pop’s life were his eight grandchildren, Christian Keitt Patterson and husband Chase, Collyn Keitt, Kylie Christian, Loren Christian, Colby McBerty, Sydney Christian, Holden McBerty, and Hope McBerty, as well as one shining star, his great-granddaughter, Elliott Patterson and a great-gran dson due in December. Sonny is also survived by his nephews Ronnie Rea, Pat McCrory and his wife Johnnie, and Cole McCrory. Other special family members include Ara Jane Rea, Nic Rea, Renee Porter and husband Luke, Marlene and Billy McGlaun, and Casey and Gina Barrett, along with numerous great nephews and nieces and his “cousin brother” Tommy Moore and wife Charlene.
Sonny was an amazing husband, father, Pop Pop and friend. He was a quiet man of few words but his family and friends knew that his love ran deep.
A memorial service for Sonny was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Henderson with Dr. David Higgs and Rev. Don Edmiston officiating under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Family received friends following the service in the Family Life Center parlor.
Pallbearers will be Colby McBerty, Pat McCrory, Cole McCrory, Ronnie Rea, Chase Patterson, Nic Rea and Luke Porter.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Sonny Christian Rusk County Youth Project Show Memorial Scholarship at VeraBank in Henderson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
