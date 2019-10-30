Graveside services with Military Honors for Mr. C. J. Pettit, 91 of Henderson, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Lakewood Memorial Park. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mr. Pettit passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. He was born April 3, 1928 in Waelder, TX to the late Clemon J. Pettit, Sr. and Edith Maud (Lee) Pettit. C. J. served his country in the US Navy during WWII. He graduated from the University of Houston in 1951, and worked as a Sales Rep for Gulf Envelope for 40 years. He also worked with his wife, Carolyn, being the owner of 4 Bar P Western Store in Henderson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Pettit; and all of his siblings, Aubrey Pettit, Bud Pettit, Ralph Pettit, and Helen Mead.
Survivors include: his sons, William Deryl Pettit and wife Leslie of Kyle, and Terry Lee Pettit and wife Sherry of Tyler; three grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henderson Food Bank, 1780 Jacksonville Dr., Henderson, TX 75654.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
