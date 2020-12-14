Funeral services for Mr. Bryan Scott Powell, 50, of Henderson, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Millville Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, December 11, at the funeral home.
Mr. Powell passed from this life on December 8, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1970, in Henderson and spent most all of his life here. Scott was a mechanic for Red Dog Tools, and he was a God-fearing man.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bill Duran and Ann Duran Ward, Leatrice Stephens, Mary Kelley, and C.D. “Sleepy” Boyd and Marie Boyd.
Survivors include his fiancé, Kathy Gardner of Henderson; mother, Dianna Kelley and husband David of Henderson; father, Clarence “Butch” Powell of New London; son, Justin Powell of Stillwater, Oklahoma; brother David Allen Boyd of New London; sisters, Cindy Crenshaw and husband Bobby of Gilmer, Tammy Stowe and husband Chad of New Orleans, Louisiana; grandchild, Jensen Lee; nephews and nieces, Christopher Love, Cari Goodrich, Zadie Stowe, Colton Stowe, Chayce Stowe, Britney Castle, Dustin Boyd, Derick Boyd, Dalton Boyd; great nieces, Kenzi Love, Kaydance Love, and Kloe Goodrich as well as other numerous great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ken Bigham Jr., Wes Lawrence, Billy Lawrence, Bill Youngblood, Kevin Gardner, Jamie Cox, Shane Flesher, and Colton Stowe. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Mauldin, Garrick Pannell, James Mason, Dr. John Clauge, Bobby Crenshaw, Chad Stowe, Chet Hobbs, Dan Gardner, and Dustin Boyd.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.
