Cremation arrangements for Bruce Wayne Mathis, 74, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. A Celebration of Life for Bruce will be on January 8, 2021, at his home church, Highland Park Assembly of God located at 2400 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore, Texas, at two o’clock. Afterwards there will be a reception to share memories and stories of Bruce.
Mr. Mathis completed his earthly journey on December 24, 2021, in Longview.
Bruce was born on October 8, 1947, in Henderson, Texas to Deona Burns and Wayne Edward Mathis. He served his country in the United States Army for four years and was a Vietnam veteran. He served in the U.S. National Guard for ten years, as well. He worked for Exxon in New London for 20 years and was a Rusk County Deputy Sheriff Officer after his time in the military. Afterwards, he continued to serve his country as a Veterans Service Officer.
He married the love of his life Donna Jean Day Mathis on November 25, 1970. They went on to share a daughter, Melissa, and fifty-one years of marriage.
Bruce was a member of Highland Park Assembly of God for over thirty-five years. He was a church elder and spent much of his time devoted to his church community. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with his family. Mr. Mathis also loved his dogs and shooting at the gun range. Bruce had a servant’s heart and touched many; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Day Mathis of Kilgore, daughter, Melissa Mathis Sechrist of Kilgore, grandchildren, Laney Wyatt and husband Austin Wyatt of Houston, Tristin Nicole Mathis Sechrist of Kilgore, Logan Zane Sechrist, and Evan Lane Sechrist, brother, David C. Mathis of Houston, aunt, Janice Marie Mathis of Henderson, cousin, Linda Cooper McClellan of Dallas, two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
Bruce is preceded by his parents, and sister, Paula Ann Cushman.
