Britney Nicole Hamilton, age 31, gained her angel wings on October 11, 2021, after a long illness.
Britney was born on January 31, 1990, and grew up in Troup, Texas and attended Carlisle Public Schools.
A memorial service for Britney will be held at Martin’s Chapel Church of the Nazarene in Troup, Texas on November 6, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Visitation with family will be prior to the service from 1-2 p.m.
Britney was preceded in death by her son, Logan Levi Hamilton on January 29, 2021. She was also preceded in death by her grandparents Logan and Lucille Hamilton of Troup, Texas and her grandfather Ralph Holland Sr. of Overton, Texas.
Survivors include her parents, Roger and Sandy Hamilton of Longview, Texas, brother Marc(Jill) Hamilton of Overton, Texas and brother Jeff(Heather) Pasley of Tyler Texas; one uncle Ralph Holland, Jr. (Chris) of Overton Texas, Aunt Anita Waller of Tyler, Texas and Aunt Jacquetta Young of Sugar Land, Texas. She was also survived by five nieces, 1 nephew and many cousins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.