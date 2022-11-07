Weltzheimer

Brett Douglas Weltzheimer, 36, of Longview, passed away on November 2, 2022, at his residence. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Springhill Cemetery in De Kalb, Texas. Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Coker-Mathews Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas.

Brett was born in Longview, Texas on July 22, 1986, to Micheal Glen Weltzheimer and Angelia Ruth McIntosh Weltzheimer. He graduated from Henderson High School in 2005. After high school, he went to work as an Apprentice Lineman, working his way up to Journeyman Lineman. For 16 years, he worked for various cooperatives and contractors. He was currently working for Primois T&D Service Corporation.

