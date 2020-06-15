Graveside services for Ms. Brenda Twiner Bradley, 69, of Tatum, will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Harmony Hill Cemetery with Joe Cox officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was from 12-1:15 p.m., Saturday, June 13 at the funeral home.
Ms. Bradley passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview. She was born Aug. 6, 1950, in Collins MS to the late Leon and Allie Mae Baker.
She had worked as a restaurant manager, but her true calling came as a homemaker. She was a loving and caring mama, and loved her grandbabies, and also had good a sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Baker and Doug Baker; and four sisters, Tommie McRaney, Shirley Cook, Annette Stringer, and Linda Shoemake.
Survivors include: two daughters, Christy Hickerson, and Lindsey Bradley, both of Tatum; four grandchildren, Montana Hickerson, Preston Hickerson, Brayden Hickerson, and Tristen Bradley; one brother, Charles Baker of Jackson, MS; three sisters, Patricia McKenzie of Collins, MS, Tootie Allen and JoAnn Smith, both of Mize, MS.
Pallbearers are Braydon Hickerson, Montana Hickerson, Preston Hickerson, Justin Wright, Brandon Wright, Hayden Thompson, Hunter Thompson, and Ben Ferrell.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
