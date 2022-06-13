Funeral services for Ms. Brenda Lynn Garrett, 60, of Houston, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson with Pastor Linda Kimberly officiating. Interment will follow at King Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, June 13, 2022, at the funeral home.
Ms. Garrett passed away June 6, 2022, in Houston. She was born on September 16, 1961, in Houston, to Jackie and Johnnie M. (Jacks) Garrett. Brenda enjoyed many things in life including reading, working on cars, and being outdoors. She loved animals and rescued several dogs. She was also known for her brilliant mind. Brenda served her country in the United States Air Force. After her retirement from the Air Force, she enjoyed volunteering at the VA helping her fellow veterans however she could.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Johnnie M. Garrett.
Survivors include her father, Jackie Garrett; son Clif Garrett and partner Maddie Marshall; sister, Jacqueline Murphy; grandson, Leighton Garrett; nieces, Chelsea Murphy and husband Zachary Barnes, Taylor Murphy; partner, Angela Crawford; and other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
