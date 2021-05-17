On Sunday, May 2, 2021, Brenda Lea Scott Postell of Gillette, Wyoming, left her earthly home for her home in Heaven.
Brenda was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 10, 1958, to Frank and Lucille Scott. She was the youngest of four children.
Brenda’s childhood days were spent making memories with her brothers and cousins while camping near the many rivers in the Knippa and Uvalde, TX areas.
In 1975, Brenda married the love of her life, Henry Postell. Together they made their home in Henderson, Texas. There, they raised their three children: Amanda, Erica, and Michael. Brenda attended Kilgore Junior College and in 1994 received her Nursing Degree and was a Home Health nurse for many years. Brenda was an excellent nurse, whose caring nature was appreciated by all of her patients, family, and friends.
After Brenda’s retirement, she and Henry moved to Gillette, Wyoming for Henry’s job opportunity.
Brenda loved the mountains and they spent many hours sightseeing and looking for wildlife.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 45 years, Henry Postell; her children, daughter Amanda Trubey and husband Russell, and grandchildren Samantha, Kolten, and Braden, daughter Erica Brooks and husband Greg and granddaughter Abbie, and her son Michael Postell and wife Jaci and grandchildren Dailee and Coy; brothers, James Scott and wife Melissa, Les Scott and wife Jenny, and Dennis Scott; uncles, Joe Scott and wife Maxine, and Ray Scott and wife Kay, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lucille Scott.
A memorial for Brenda is being planned and will be held at a later date in Henderson, Texas
