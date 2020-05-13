An old “Concorder”, Bobby Waylon Martin Sr. age 78, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020.
Bobby was born June 29, 1941 to Hoot and Gladys Martin.
He was a proud graduate of Carlisle High School and later majored in Drafting at TJC. He was widely known throughout the oilfield as a subject matter expert and for his ability to quickly identify a problem and provide a long list of possible solutions.
As an avid outdoorsman, Bobby spent the majority of his free time in the woods hunting, fishing, swimming in creek beds, and searching for arrowheads to add to his extensive collection. He was forever reading history books, specifically those related to Texas history and Indian tribes, as well as the Bible. He always took the backroads, preferring to give his passengers a quick history lesson rather than arriving early. You always wanted to have Bobby as your 42 partner when playing dominos; he never lost.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles.
He is survived by his wife Charlotte Bates Martin; daughters, Susan Martin Bobbitt, Cindy Martin, and Terri Martin,;son, Bobby Martin Jr.; grandchildren, Natalie Decco, Bailey Martin, Crawford Bobbitt, Payton Decco, Kameron Simmons, Jessica Decco, Landri Bobbitt, Max Carrillo, and Phoenix Carrillo; great granddaughters Addy Bobbitt and Brielle Simmons; brothers Rex and Randy Martin; and his sister Carolyn Martin Gray.
