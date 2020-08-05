Bobby Ray Hustead, age 93, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Malakoff, Texas. He was born on April 26, 1927 to Buster and Jessie Hustead in Malakoff, Texas.
Bobby was retired from TU Electric company after 29 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Henderson.
Bobby was the rock of his family. He was always on the right side of everything and wanted to make sure that his family was loved and cared for. He was a true mentor to many, and a cowboy at heart.
He was married to the love of his life for 65 years, until her passing. They are together again. He is going to be missed greatly by all who knew him and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Buster and Jessie Hustead; wife, Mary Louise Hustead; son, Jeffrey Lee Hustead; brother, J. Don Hustead.
Survivors include his son, Todd Hustead and Jena; grandchildren, Hank Hustead and wife Maira, Jordan Strawn and husband Blake, Marshall Ray Hustead and Matthew Lee Hustead; great-grandchildren, Harlyn Rose, Finley Kate and Ethan.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral home. Funeral services will be held on August 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Hilltop Worship Center in Malakoff. Burial to follow at Malakoff Cemetery.
