A private family graveside service will be held for Mr. Bobby Joe Weatherford, 78, of Henderson. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Due to the current COVID situation, a register book will be available for friends to sign from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at the funeral home.
Memorial services for Mr. Weatherford will be held at a later date.
Mr. Weatherford passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at UT Health in Henderson. He was born October 12, 1942, in New Salem, Texas, to the late Ivin and Rena Faye (Richardson) Weatherford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Weatherford, Jerry Weatherford; and sister, Dottie Sue King.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Elizabeth Weatherford of Henderson; children, Teresa Brady and husband Bobby of Longbranch, Kathy Storer and husband Tim, of Henderson, Vicki Neibert and husband Mike of Bryan; brother, Royce Weatherford and wife Gwyn of Lakeport; sisters, Doris Pool of Henderson, Jackie Weatherford of Lufkin; grandchildren, Kendra Heuer and husband Rocky, Kyle Brady and wife Cassitty, Amanda Storer, Tasha Johnson and husband Chas, Chad Storer and wife Aubrey, David Neibert, Joshua Neibert and wife Ivy, Luke Neibert; great-grandchildren, Emerson “Emmy” Jo Storer, Anna Lynn Brady, Mays Kyle Brady, Rocky Dean Heuer, Daphne Heuer, and Brittan, Corrigan, and Daxxan Johnson.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
