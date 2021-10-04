Memorial services for Bobby Joe Weatherford, 78, will be held on Sunday, October 10, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Emmanuel Baptist Church. In honor of their husband, father, and Paw Paw, the family would like to invite all of those that knew and loved him to join them for a celebration of his life (there will be a special time for you to share any special memories or words of encouragement and comfort to the family). Bro. Johnny Newton and Bro. Randy Sceroler will be officiating.
Mr. Weatherford passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at UT Health in Henderson. Bobby was born on October 12, 1942, in New Salem, Texas, to the late Ivin and Rena Faye (Richardson) Weatherford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Weatherford, Jerry Weatherford, and sister, Dottie Sue King.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Elizabeth (Guthrie) Weatherford of Henderson; children, Teresa Brady and husband, Bobby, of Longbranch; Kathy Storer and husband, Tim, of Henderson, Vicki Neibert and husband, Mike, of Bryan; brother, Royce Weatherford and wife, Gwyn, of Lakeport; sisters, Doris Pool of Henderson and Jackie Weatherford of Lufkin; Grandchildren, Kendra Heuer and husband, Rocky, Kyle Brady and wife, Cassitty, Amanda Storer, Tasha Johnson and husband, Chas, Chad Storer and wife, Aubrey, David Neibert, Joshua Neibert and wife, Ivy, and Luke Neibert; great-grandchildren, Rocky Dean Heuer, Daphne Heuer, Anna Lynne Brady, Mays Kyle Brady, Emerson “Emmy” Jo Storer, Brittan, Corrigan, and Daxxan Johnson.
Mr. Weatherford was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Henderson. Bobby came to know the Lord and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and was baptized in New Salem. That relationship was shared with his children as he raised them in a Christian home. He loved the Lord until He called him home.
Bobby was a hard worker and began his impeccable work ethic, even as early as his High School years, when he began his first job at Western Hatcheries. After graduating and marrying the love of his life, he then learned the grocery trade as he worked for a small local store, Neal Martin’s Grocery. Piggly Wiggly was where his love of serving customers and getting to know people thrived. He was the manager for 20 years and worked alongside HISD’s work programs to employee many of Henderson’s students as well as many other employees that are like family, even now. After Piggly Wiggly closed, Griffith’s Food Center was another place that became his second home (Henderson and Overton locations), as well as Winn-Dixie, Kroger, and Bobby’s Food Center. In the working world, his love of people and those day-to-day conversations about life, family, struggles, gardening, farming, children, grandchildren, and the list goes on – these are the things that made him happy.
Family is what made Bobby complete. He was so proud of his wife, children, and all of his grandchildren. He took pride in his home and what God had blessed him with. He raised his children to respect others, love one another, and to live according to what God teaches in His word. His grandchildren were told stories of his childhood and the memories of good times gone by were kept alive through them. There were not many things he could not do, from cooking to yard work and anything in between, he mastered it! He enjoyed baking for friends and neighbors, which was always followed by some great conversations. A stranger was never considered a stranger for long because they always left as friends. Bobby definitely leaves behind a wonderful legacy for his family and a great testament to others as to how to live out a Christian life.
