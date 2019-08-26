Memorial Services for Bobby (BR) Raymond Holland, 74, of Henderson will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Forest Home Baptist Church in Kilgore with Pastor Blake Kimbrough of Highland Park Baptist Church officiating, assisted by Pastor Riley Pippen and Pastor Kelly Brian.
Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the Memorial Service at Forest Home Baptist Church.
Bobby died Sunday at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler following a brief illness. He was born Nov. 17, 1944 in Rusk County where he lived most of his life. He was an active member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Milton Holland and Dena Wilbanks Holland; and sister, Nelda Holland Cooper.
He is survived by four sons, Bobby Holland and wife Becca of Cibolo; Bart Holland and wife Carolyn of Kilgore; Barry Holland of Henderson; Brad Holland of Henderson; one brother, Wayne Holland and wife Ellen of Kilgore; two sisters, Ina Muriel Wadle of Odessa and Dianne Stamper of Longview; nine grandchildren; beloved church families and close friends.
Memorial contributions can be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701 or the charity of your choice.
