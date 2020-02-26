Funeral services for Mrs. Bobbie Joe Burks, 98, of Henderson, were held at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Bill Kuykendall and Rev. Jerry Woodall officiating.
Interment followed at Zion Hill Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson.
Visitation was from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Burks passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Integris Hospice House in Oklahoma City.
She was born Feb. 16, 1922 in Brachfield, TX to the late Sam Hubbard and Katie Ferris Bearden. Bobbie graduated from Mt. Enterprise High School. She spent most of her life in Port Arthur before moving home to Rusk County.
She loved her family, praying daily for each one by name. Mrs. Burks was very active in and loved her church families of 4th Ave Baptist Church and Trinity Baptist Church in Port Arthur and Calvary Baptist Church in Henderson. She enjoyed serving her church as head of the kitchen and also teaching Sunday School and Bible Class.
She was an excellent seamstress, and loved to bake. She also enjoyed gardening vegetables and plants.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Martin Burks; son, Martin Edward Burks; and sisters, Nellie Orr, Ellie Orr, and Ruth Orr.
Survivors include: her two daughters, Barbara Woodall and husband Jerry of El Reno, OK, and Faye Fowler of Longview, and daughter-in-law, Natalie Burks of Palestine; eight grandchildren, Bret Woodall and wife Krista, Todd Woodall and wife Sundae, Dawn Soriano, Lori Haas and husband Clay, Blake Fowler and wife Tiffany, Josh Burks, Andy Burks, and Emily Mitchell and husband Clay; sister-in-law, Reta Faye Burks of Henderson; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 410 N. Marshall, Henderson, TX 75652. Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
