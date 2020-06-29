On July 16, 2020 Mr. Billy Wyatt made is journey to heaven to be with Jesus Christ. He passed away quietly in the comfort of his home with his wonderful wife of 45 years, Barbara holding his hand.
He loved going to the casinos with his brother-in-law, Mike Sullivan. Bill loved to fish, camp, and work with his hands. He had a passion for guns and trading vehicles. He was a plain and simple type of person, he either liked you or he did not.
He is preceded in death by his father, Earl Wyatt, mother, Jewell Wyatt of Brownwood, TX; father-in-law, Albert Sullivan of Turnertown; mother-in-law, Wanda Sullivan of Price, TX; three special sisters-in-law, Doris Sullivan, Carolyn Hawthorne, and Dena Higginbotham, all of East Texas; and nephew, Gary Higginbotham, Sr. of Joinerville.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Wyatt of Henderson, TX; son, Billy Wyatt of Bullard, TX; daughter-in-law, Uvonna Wyatt of Bullard, TX; three granddaughters, Makayla Harris, Dusty Lynn Wyatt, and Angela Wyatt, all of East Texas; and three grandsons, Gary Wyatt, Buddy Earl Wyatt and Billy Wyatt, all of Texas. He is also survived by his brother Jim Wyatt.
He will be dearly missed. We love you Paw.
