Billy Joe Lewis, Sr., 84, of Palm Desert, CA passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He was born on March 23, 1936 in Long Branch, Panola County, Texas. Billy was married to the love of his life, Earma Jean Lewis who preceded him in death. Billy Joe is survived by his daughter, Andrée Smalls of Newport Beach; sisters: Melba Pauley of Henderson, Texas, Ernestine Lewis and Eva Stephenson both of Longview, Texas.
In addition to his wife, Billy Joe was preceded in death by his son, Billy Joe Lewis, Jr.; parents Tommy and Pearlene Lewis; brothers: James, Alfred, Clarence and Fred (Sam) Lewis; and one sister, Bonnie Lewis Hill.
A private burial service will be held at Coachella Valley, CA Public Cemetery on Friday, July 31, 2020.
Donations can be made to the College of the Desert - The Jackie K. Story Scholarship Fund at https://www.codfoundation.org/donate/other/index.php and/or UNCF at https://secure2.convio.net/uncf/site/SPageNavigator/2016Donate.html?_ga=2.60211429.952463000.1595287050-1432169127.1595287050 in honor of Billy Joe Lewis, Sr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Forest Lawn in Cathedral City, CA.
