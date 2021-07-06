Memorial services for Mr. Billy Hale, 79, of Henderson, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dail Andrews officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hale passed away July 1, 2021, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. He was born April 6, 1942 in Houston Texas to William Stroud and Mattie Lou “Boots” (Pierce) Hale. Mr. Hale was a life long resident of Rusk County. He wore many professional hats during his life including working for Toms Foods Distributers, owning an Exxon Station, Eastman Kodak, and driving trucks for Mack Poole, Scott Hammett, Kim R. Smith and others. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved working on his flowers and tomatoes. Billy enjoyed going mudding in his Jeep with his Jeep club and especially loved to go four wheeling. He loved a good Western movie especially if John Wayne was the star. He attended Good Hope Baptist Church in Henderson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mattie “Boots” Hale; and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hale, and Mr. and Mrs. Pierce.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Diana “Dodie” Hale of Henderson; daughters, Tonja Mason and husband Thomas of Bryan, Sonja Patterson and husband Pat of Henderson, Amanda “Mandy” Haden and partner Ricky Garland of Tatum; grandchildren, Megan Mason Nakamura and husband Akira of Huntsville, Emily Anne Patterson of Henderson, Lane Hilliard Haden of Tatum; step-children, Kelly Stracener and husband Bobby and their family of Beebe, Arkansas, Treasure Grier and husband Brian and their family of Beebe, Arkansas, Carolyn Dallas and husband Steve and their family of San Antonio, Jerry Cline and wife Donna and their family of El Paso, Robert Cline and wife Lori and their family of El Paso; and a host of other family and friends.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.