Funeral services for Mr. Billy Gene ‘Bill’ Johnson, age 66 of Henderson will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Whippoorwill Church of the Living God, 1002 Whippoorwill, Henderson.
Burial will follow in the Black Jack Cemetery under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Public viewing for Mr. Johnson will be Friday, January 3, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Johnson passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Henderson.
