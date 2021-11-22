Graveside services for Mr. Billy Eugene Whitehead, 79, of Henderson, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021,at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Rev. Steve Butler officiating under direction of Rader Funeral Home.
Billy Eugene Whitehead passed away in Henderson on November 18, 2021. He was born in Rusk County on February 10, 1942, to the late E.W. and Cleotic Christine Whitehead. He was retired from working at Boral Brick, formerly Henderson Clay Products. He enjoyed hunting, carpentry, and taking care of his lawn. He also enjoyed all of his grandchildren and the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Whitehead, Laverne Whitehead, Buddy Whitehead; sisters, Margaret Douglas, Marie Ross, Opal Christine Thorn, Gladys Jane Capps, Hazel Wade, Katherine Cates, and Jo Pankratz.
Survivors include his wife, Rita Whitehead; children, Tammy Garrett and husband C.J., Teresa Bell, Lisa Maxwell and husband Kelly, Michaelle Frier and husband Wesley, Leandria Colley and husband Wesley; grandchildren, Chris Whitehead and wife Sara, Wesley Whitehead, Teris Butler and husband Drew, Ashley Bell, Garrett Combs and wife Faith, Trent Bell, Dylan Combs, Kelsea Chapman and husband Caleb, Caleb Colley, Kassea Maxwell, Riley Combs, Grace Colley, and Sam Colley; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Cayden, Jayden, Jalisa, Jax, Boston, Miles, Millie, Mindyn, Greenleigh, Malex, Ferrin, and Tessa; and sister, Wayne Brian-Buchanan.
Pallbearers are Garrett Combs, Dylan Combs, Trent Bell, Caleb Colley, Sam Colley, Drew Butler, Caleb Chapman, Kelly Brian, and Chris Whitehead.
