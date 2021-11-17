Mr. Billy Dean Risinger, 73, of the Glenfawn Community, gained his wings on November 12, 2021, in his home.
Dean was born March 27, 1948, in the Glenfawn Community. Dean was married to Carolyn Ann Risinger on June 9, 1967. Mr. Risinger was a retired Correctional Officer with 23 years of service with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and graduated from Laneville High School.
Outside of his career, Dean loved to travel and spend time with his family and friends. Dean traveled to many places across the United States and loved to come tell others of his experience. Dean had four daughters, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Dean attended the Glenfawn Baptist Church where he was a member and deacon. Dean adored his church family.
Mr. Risinger was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Jean and Mary Katherine (Fountain) Risinger; wife of nearly 54 years, Carolyn Ann Risinger; oldest daughter, Stacy Ann Risinger; brother, Roger Dale Risinger; and his father and mother-in-law, S.A. and Lillian Everitt.
Dean was survived by his daughters Wendy Carol Boatman and husband Glenn of Garrison, Angie Denise Bowers and husband Gregory Scott of Rusk, and Annie (Ginger) Barker and husband Dennis of Mt Enterprise, special nephew Joe D. Everitt of Minden. Grand children Josh Boatman, Bradley Boatman, and Jacie Boatman of Garrison, Darren Cade Alexander and wife Sarah of Gladewater, Hailey Berryhill and husband C.T and Kendale Barker of Mt Enterprise. Great Grand Children R.J., Daiden, and Lilli Berryhill and Kaysley Jo Barker of Mt Enterprise.; Sister, Kathy Middlebrook of Laneville; brother-in-law, Joe Larry Everitt and wife Carol of Mt Enterprise; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral services were held on Monday, November 15, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Bro. David Willis and Bro. Chase Murphy officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Joe D. Everitt, Darrell Cheek, Phillip Smith, Joshua Boatman, Cade Alexander, and Bradley Boatman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Glenn Boatman, Scott Bowers, Dennis Barker, Bubba Risinger, and Joe L. Everitt.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.