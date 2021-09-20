Billy Truman McLeroy “Bill” was born in Henderson, Texas to Truman and Ann McLeroy on October 14, 1947 and passed away on September 10, 2021, at his residence.
Bill grew up in Henderson and was a 1966 graduate of Henderson High School. After graduation he continued his education at Stephen F Austin University and received a Bachelor’s of Arts in History and a minor in education. Shortly after graduation he began working at Crawford Clothiers in Henderson where he met many lifelong friends. Bill moved to Shreveport and began a career in education where he was a headmaster at a private school. This was not his calling he soon found out. He returned to the clothing industry and was a buyer for Palais Royal and traveled throughout the United States. Bill finished his career working for the State of Louisiana as a caseworker and retired after 20 years and returned to his roots, Henderson. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Henderson in the 70s, and one as well in Shreveport.
Bill lived a full life. His quick wit and endless supply of stories could brighten your day. He was an avid reader and read almost every best seller. He made weekly visits to the Rusk County Library and recommended books to his friends and family. He had a love for all animals - cats, dogs, and even the hummingbirds. He was a big supporter of the Henderson Animal Shelter.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Truman McLeroy.
He is survived by his mother, Anne McLeroy; brother, Bobby McLeroy; sisters, Jan Crow (spouse David), and Nina Hodge; nephew, Cortney Crow and his son Cason; niece, Coli Huffty (spouse Kirk) and their boys Ethan, Lincoln, and Behr; and a very special lifelong friend, Joyce Hales.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to the Rusk County Library at 106 East Main Street, Henderson, TX, and/or Henderson Animal Shelter at 1201 Highland Drive, Henderson, Tx.
A memorial service for Bill will be held at a later date.
