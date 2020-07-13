Billie Joyce ‘BJ’ Johnson, 88, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020 in Tyler, TX. BJ was born in Henderson, TX on July 14, 1931, the daughter of Hubert and Ruby Bennett. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Burl Johnson. Until her move to Tyler in 2010, she was an active member of First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. BJ loved serving in the church, spreading laughter wherever she went, playing golf, and traveling. She was a talented seamstress and interior decorator.
BJ is survived by her three children: daughter and son-in-law Beverly and Bill Harberson of Surprise, AZ, son and daughter-in-law, Dwayne and Cathy Johnson of Mt. Pleasant, and daughter and son-in-law Jan and Don Burkhart of Tyler. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on BJ’s birthday, Tuesday, July 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home. Interment will be Wednesday, July 15, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Henderson at 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Mt. Pleasant. An online registry will be available at batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com.
