Our precious momma went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 21, 1946, in Henderson, to Melvin Lee Minter and Thelma Griffith Minter.
Celebration of life services will be held Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Crawford–A. Crim Funeral home, with Dr. David Higgs officiating.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the funeral home, from 5–7 p.m. A private family burial will precede the service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Joe Arnold.
Survivors include five children, Lynn Dickeson and wife Michelle, Jim Lee Dickeson and wife Jeanie, Teresa Conway and husband Laborn (Burr), Tammy Certain and husband Ken, Donovan Dickeson and wife Rachelle, siblings Peggy Moss, Elizabeth Minter, Linda Dickeson, Melvin Minter and wife Sheri, and Loring Minter and wife Charlotte, and sister-in-law Ann Arnold. Grandchildren include Clay Dickeson and his wife Kearby, Chelsie Jordan, Colton Wallace, Shelby Dickeson, Lyndsy Dickeson, Cody Conway, Cade Dickeson, Addy Thrasher, and AnnMarie Thrasher. She also had six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
Pallbearers include Lynn Dickeson, Jim Lee Dickeson, Donovan Dickeson, Clay Dickeson, Colton Wallace, Cody Conway, Cade Dickeson, Laborn (Burr) Conway, and Ken Certain.
The family would like to thank UT Health of Jacksonville doctors, nurses, and hospital personnel for their compassion and care for our momma.
Words of comfort may be share with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com
