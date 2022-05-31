Bill Kenneth McAvoy passed from this life on May 17, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born on November 12, 1933, in Graford, Texas, and was the sixth of 7 children born to Fred McAvoy and Tempie Blackwell McAvoy. His was a farming family and he often told stories of helping plant crops, thrash grain, and raise all sorts of animals. He joined the Army as a young adult and served in Korea at the close of the war. After his discharge from the Army he traveled to western New York where he met and married Jean Marie Spike. Together they raised 5 children. In the late 1970s he convinced Jean to move to Texas. They settled in Henderson and have been there ever since.
Bill was employed with TUGCO and worked at the Oak Hill mine until he retired in 1996. Many people in Rusk County knew him as the “Honey Man.” Bill loved to raise honey bees and collect the honey so he and his wife began McAvoy Apiary and sold honey throughout East Texas for 30+ years. He also loved to play his guitar or fiddle or mandolin and sing along with his wife as she played the piano.
He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Jean served as missionaries for their church in Uganda and Ethiopia from 1996-1998 and again in Utah from 2004-2005. He was known for his hard work, readiness to serve and his hat, which he never left home without!
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jean, his son William J. Adam, his daughter, Darla Jean McAvoy, and grandson Jacob Allen Osborne.
He is survived by 3 children, Tom McAvoy (Debra) of Henderson, Anita Osborne (Mark) of Tyler, TX, Janna Welker (Mark) of College Place, WA, 15 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention. He never met a stranger!
The family will receive friends at a Viewing June 1, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. The Funeral Service will be the following day, June 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 11 a.m.
He will be buried at the Pickwick-McAdams Cemetery at Possum Kingdom Lake.
