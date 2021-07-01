Funeral services for Ms. Beverly Brooks, 63, of Henderson were held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, in the chapel of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 3:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral Home.
Ms. Brooks passed away June 24, 2021, in Henderson at UT Health-Henderson. She was born October 8, 1957, to the late Leland and Wanda West in Freeport, Texas. Ms. Brooks attended First Baptist Church of Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Mike Sealy.
Survivors include her daughters, Angie Flanagan and husband Dusty, and Amber Shippey and husband Matt; special friend, Weldon Washburn of Henderson, Texas; sister, Sharon Sealy of Austin, Texas; brothers, Donnie Ponder, Dennis West, and Kenneth Ponder; grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith, Tanner Flanagan, Baleigh Smith, Caitlin Shippey and fiancé Blaine Tomlin, and Collin Shippey all of Henderson, Texas; and nephews, Jared Sealy and Shane Sealy of Austin, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Collin Shippey, Tanner Flanagan, Blaine Tomlin, Wes Shippey, Will Weston, and Jared Sealy.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
