Funeral services for Mrs. Betty Truelock, 83, of the Chapman Community, will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home with Jason Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 24, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Truelock passed from this life on September 22, 2021, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler. She was born on February 15, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Robert and Margaret (Fuller) Clark. Mrs. Truelock was a homemaker and a member of the Pinehill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Clark.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Sonny Truelock of Chapman; sons, Carlton Truelock and wife Shantae of Chapman, and Gary Truelock and wife Nancy of Henderson; brothers, Bob Clark of Plano, and Don Clark and wife Jeanne of Georgia; two grandchildren, Clay Truelock and wife Courtney of Dublin, Texas, and Cole Truelock and wife Katy of Blossom, Texas; and one great-granddaughter on the way, Clara Masen.
Pallbearers will be Clay Truelock, Cole Truelock, Randy Griffith, Scott Springfield, Thad Massengale, and Scott Massengale.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
