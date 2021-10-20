Mrs. Betty Ruth (Arnold) Kappen, 90, of Kilgore, passed away on October 15, 2021, at Arabella of Kilgore. She was born January 8, 1931, in Van, Texas, to Claude and Mattie Vera Arnold.
Betty was such a “people” person! For many years, she worked as a caregiver in nursing homes, then as a private sitter, and most recently, as a compassionate, loving, patient friend to many at Arabella of Kilgore. She would often say, “There are several old folks here at Arabella, and I need to help take care of them” (never considering that she was one of those “old folks”). So she’d stop and visit with her “favorites” before and after - and sometimes in the middle of - meal times in the dining room. And then there’s walking back to her room and chatting with whomever she might see in the hallway.
Those hallway walks seemed to get longer and longer every time. But that was Betty - always worrying about one, checking on another, asking about those who were sick or someone that she realized she hadn’t seen in a day or two.
She loved living at Arabella of Kilgore. They provide such a loving, safe, and friendly environment. To all of the wonderful staff, the family says, ‘thank you.” Thank you for loving our mom as if she were your own. She knew that she was loved, and that made her feel safe and secure. We appreciate you more than words can express.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mattie Vera Arnold; her sisters, Clauda Vee Sprayberry and Dorothy Williams; her brother, Charles Arnold; and her husband, William Eugene “Bill” Kappen.
She is survived by her children, Fred Kappen and wife Cricket of Overton, Texas; Carolyn Hood and her late husband Hooker of Memphis, Tennessee; Debbie Lombardino and husband Claude, of Wentzville, Missouri; Mariann Middleton and husband Gary of Lindale, Texas; Jeannie Brandl and husband Mike of Kilgore, Texas; and Gary Kappen and wife Susan of Henderson, Texas, as well as many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
