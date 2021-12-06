Betty Ross Farmer, 86, of New London, Texas, went to be with the Lord on November 30, 2021, in Kilgore, Texas. She was born, December 27, 1934, in Doddridge, Arkansas to the late James and Dottie Evers.
Graveside services for Betty Farmer will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Line Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ida, Louisiana
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, December 3, 2021, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Betty was a member of London Baptist Church and was a secretary for the church and retired after 15 years of service. She was a seamstress for many years and was a graduate of the Gaston Red Devil class of 1952. She was also a member of the Eastern Star for almost 50 years. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Farmer, and brother, Gerald Dwayne Evers.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Arnold, and husband, Eric of Overton; brother, Max Evers of Lufkin; 2 grandchildren, Justin Arnold and wife, Lorin of Overton, and Kerry Arnold of Overton; 2 great-grandchildren, Charleigh Rhea Arnold, and Maryn Louise Arnold both of Overton.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Arbor Grace in Kilgore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.