Betty Rose Brooks, 64, of Longview, gained her heavenly wings on Friday, May 22, 2020, in her home following a lengthy illness. A Receiving of Heavenly Wings Celebration was held privately by family and friends on Saturday, June 27, 2020; for information please contact Billy Owen at Lil1netx@yahoo.com.
Betty was born on February 7, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, to Boyd and Cordy Belle Brooks. Betty enjoyed reading, watching historical shows, going to garage sales, playing pool and playing games. Her family was the source of her strength and spending time with them was when she was happiest.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Chrissy Clark of Tyler, Billy Owen and his husband Joe of Jefferson; grandchildren, Leslie Jones of Henderson, Sarah Clark of Laneville, Westen Clark of Laneville, Summer Dorsey of Henderson; siblings David Brooks, Boyd Brooks, Jr., Laura Brooks all of Maryland. Also, left to carry on her legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and other loving family members.
Betty was met at the Heavenly gate by her parents Boyd and Cordy Belle Brooks, siblings Barbara Brooks, Michael Brooks; son J.R. Owen and a son-in-love Delbert Clark.
Memorials may be made in her name to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.