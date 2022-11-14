Graveside services for Mrs. Betty Norman, 91, of Henderson, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park with Dr. David Higgs officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends before and after the service on Saturday at Lakewood Memorial Park.
On November 8, 2022, Mrs. Betty Norman, loving wife and mother passed to the church eternal at the age of 91. Mrs. Norman was born on May 16, 1931, in Breckenridge, Texas to Clarence and Lydia Dudley. She attended Breckenridge High School to later marry Harold Ray Norman on February 14, 1949, where they had two children and resided in various West Texas towns, Farmington, New Mexico then later settled in Henderson, TX in 1956.
Mrs. Norman was a long-time beautician, beginning her own business with friends in 1957 that grew into a favored local salon, “Betty Norman’s”, where she practiced under various accredited beauty design schools through 2007. Having an eye for style and design, Mrs. Norman established several ventures through the years, opening a children’s clothing store in downtown Henderson, “The Playmate”, and later grew her salon while expanding into a gift and home furnishings boutique, “Simple Solutions”.
With a love for family and friends, Mrs. Norman was delighted in hosting family and social gatherings in her home for all occasions. She was involved in various social clubs in the area, including the Women’s Forum, the Rusk County Airport and Pilot’s Club, where both she and Harold were active members and learned to fly.
She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, where she passionately served her Savior in various support roles with her time, talent and treasures.
Mrs. Norman was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold, parents, Clarence and Lydia Dudley, in-laws, Ralph and Ethel Norman, brothers, Walter Gerald and Robert Dudley.
Surviving family includes her son, David Norman and daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Randy Murphy, Henderson, TX, her granddaughter, Shawn and husband, Charles Wimberley, New Braunfels, TX., and grandson, Mac Norman, Atlanta GA.; her great granddaughter Bailee Wimberley, New Braunfels, TX and great grandson Taylor Wimberley and wife, Chelsea, Ft Walton Beach, FL., and two great, great grandsons, Brayden and Brently Wimberley, Ft Walton Beach, FL; sister-in-law, Mrs. Pat Green and sister-in law, Rebecca Thompson and husband, Jim, Flower Mound, TX. along with several in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that loved her so well.
Those who wish to remember Mrs. Norman in a special way, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church. 207 W Main St, Henderson, TX 75652.
