Betty June Claytor was born on November 4, 1946, to Paul and Lela Strickland, in Henderson, Texas. She left this life on January 21, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones, at the age of 75.
Betty grew up in her family’s home in Henderson, Texas. She had three siblings, and she was the second born. She was a proud east Texas girl and a proud graduate of Henderson High School. During high school, she enjoyed playing basketball, taking home economics classes, and talking to one special guy, Harry Claytor, that she soon married after graduation. The newlyweds made their first home in Wewoka, Oklahoma. They raised three children together, that Betty was very proud of.
Betty took her homemaking skills seriously, and could cook southern fried foods with the best of them. She could “whip up” the absolute best homemade chocolate pies ever! (Her mom’s secret recipe). She also loved to dance. She was shutting down the dance floor anytime she could.
People who knew Betty remember her for her sense of humor, and her kind heart. She was always making you laugh and feel loved. Betty’s kind heart was an extension of her love for Christ. Betty loved serving God, attending church, and singing gospel songs. She was a regular at local gospel singings, performing with the singing trio The Redeemed.
After raising her children, she traveled with her husband internationally for his career. They spent time in Holland, Scotland, and Israel. They also vacationed abroad in Spain, France, Ireland, and England. She was always ready for a new adventure, and looked forward to traveling. She eventually slowed down and stuck with regional weekly travel for classic car shows, and gospel singings.
Betty is survived by her sweetheart of 55 years, Harry Claytor of Shawnee, OK, her three children; Teresa Hannah and husband Kevin of Tulsa, OK, Cindy Claytor of Asher, OK, and Dwayne Claytor of Shawnee, OK, her two siblings; Joe Strickland and wife Lynn of Jefferson, TX, Paula Marshburn and husband Andy of Tyler, TX, ten grandchildren; Bridget Hannah-Leonardi, husband Franco, of Florence, Italy, Tyler Grabin, wife Stormi of Seminole, OK, Kristen Edwards, husband Frankie of Edmond, OK, Brooklyn Hannah of Tulsa, OK, Kenzee Garner of Roff, OK, Hunter Grabin, wife AshLeigh of Mustang, OK, Sadie Aird of Asher, OK, Logan Claytor of Shawnee, OK, Chance Claytor of Asher, OK, Brook Neufeld of Newburgh, IN, five great grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Lela Strickland, and her older brother, Jimmy Strickland.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022, 10 a.m. at Swearingen Funeral Home, Seminole, OK
Wake will be held on Thursday, January 27 at Messiahs Temple, Wewoka, OK between the hours of 3 - 7:30 p.m., everyone is welcome to stop by and share a story, sing a song or just enjoy a cup of coffee, in honor of Betty. Funeral home visitation hours are at Swearingen Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26 from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.
