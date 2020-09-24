Ms. Betty Joyce Honeycutt Davis, 91, passed from this earthly life to eternal life into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Services for Ms. Davis were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. Mr. Michael Cary, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church officiated.
Ms. Davis was born to Lester Robert and Mattie Lois Gibson Honeycutt on September 30, 1928 in Henderson, Texas. A few years after graduating high school, Ms. Betty met the love of her life, George Weldon Davis, a Navy World War II Veteran; they married December 15, 1952. They were married for 56 years at the time of his passing in 2008. Throughout Ms. Betty’s life she has shown love and compassion to all whom she crossed paths with. She is survived by her son, Scott and his wife, Bobbie and their two daughters, Jennifer McNeal and her husband, Brad and their two boys, Colton and Cooper; and Stephanie Salmon and her husband, Michael and their three children, Blakely, Ella and Trevor. Ms. Betty is also survived by two special nieces of whom she adored – Ms. Georgeanne Turlington and Mrs. Judy Henderson as well as nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express their heart felt love and appreciation to Compass Hospice and staff who provided loving care to Ms. Betty, especially Nurse Beverly who provided weekly care to Ms. Betty.
In lieu of flowers please send donations and contributions to Trinity Baptist Church of Henderson.
