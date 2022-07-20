Mrs. Betty Jones Smith, 96, passed from this life at home in Henderson, Texas on July 19, 2022.
A Celebration of Life service for Betty Jones Smith was held at 1:30 p.m., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter, Kelly Howard and husband Micah, with Don Everly and Neal Logan Smith officiating. Interment followed at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Lakewood Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home in Henderson, Texas.
Betty was born to Amos and Eva Jones on June 6, 1926, in the Zion Hill community of Minden, Texas. She was one of 14 children reared by Eva and Monnie Sparkman. Betty was salutatorian of her high school class and had a brief career as a beautician before meeting Ebb Smith in April of 1945. They married in June of 1946. Betty and Ebb had four wonderful children and celebrated almost 65 wonderful years together until his passing in May of 2010. Betty spent 75 years as the kind of mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to which most people would aspire to be. A wonderful homemaker, she was an amazing seamstress and cook - especially of squash casseroles, lady cream peas, and lemon icebox pies. Incredibly keen and well-read, Betty loved to read nonfiction and emphasized the importance of educational pursuits. And in her patience and loving kindness, she made their house a home for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Betty was the epitome of a lady, and she followed the tenet that if you do not have anything nice to say, it is best to not say anything. While most people in Henderson thought of Ebb as the gardener in the family, the only constant practitioner of the horticultural arts was Betty. She had a green thumb and could make any plant flourish. Anyone related to Betty also knows that 6:30 p.m. is Wheel of Fortune time. For over 40 years, she was an avid watcher and living room participant of the show.
As a member of Philadelphia Church of God, Betty enjoyed reading both history and religious prophecy. While Ebb’s health declined, she was a wonderful caretaker and made sure to keep him at home until the end. She spent her last years enjoying the company of her family and observing nature from the comfort of her back porch. In keeping with her wishes, her loving son Don remained at home with her through her last days.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Ebb Smith; son Lynn Smith; parents Eva Harris Jones Sparkman and Amos Gentry Jones; and siblings Carl Jones, Bill Jones, Nora Ann Best, TJ Jones, Jack Sparkman, Billie Jo David, Bobby Sparkman, Virginia Sparkman (infant), and Buddy Sparkman.
Survivors include her siblings, sister Lois Siler of Price, TX; sister Gladys Crouch and husband Jim of Kilgore, TX; brother Charles Sparkman and wife Shelli of Enumclaw, WA; sister Judy Wilkins of Liberty City, TX; her daughter in law Yolanda Smith of Henderson, TX; daughter Lynda Young and husband Gary of Brentwood, TN; son Don Everly Smith of Henderson, TX; and son Neal Smith and wife Rena of Premont, TX; grandchildren: David Smith, Rachel Zertuche, Tory Smith, Kelly Howard, Logan Smith, John Young, Tyler Smith, Matt Smith, Travis Smith, and Colton Smith; great-grandchildren: Chloe Smith; Vincent, Sofia, James, and Evie Howard; Pax Smith; Lorenzo and Caden Zertuche; Clarissa, Charlie, and Caleb Smith; and Hannah and Abigail Smith. Betty is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers are David Smith, Tory Smith, Vince Howard, John Young, Logan Smith, Tyler Smith, Travis Smith, Matt Smith, and Colton Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are Mike Smith, Jim Crouch, Micah Howard, Stephen Sparkman, Shepherd Smith, David Best, Jon Best, and Humberto Zertuche.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (website: https://www.hospiceofeasttexas.org/.)
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.