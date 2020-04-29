Family graveside services for Mrs. Betty Jean Fletcher, 88, of Mesquite, formerly of Turnertown, were held at Duncan Cemetery with Rev. Bill Wright officiating. Interment followed under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
Mrs. Fletcher passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite.
Betty was born Sept. 6, 1931 in Rusk County. She graduated from Gaston High School, then from Draughn Business School in Dallas. She worked in the Dallas ISD as a classroom aid and school secretary. She was very active in her church, teaching Sunday school and VBS, as well as cooking meals for church members and friends. She was a member of the North Mesquite Baptist Church.
Survivors include: husband, Joe Bill Fletcher of Mesquite; daughter, Joni Krause and husband Andy; three grandchildren, Amber Solis, Michael Krause, and Amy Krause; and son, Bradley Fletcher and wife Linda.
Condolences may be made at www.crawfordacrim.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.