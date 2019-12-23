Betty Commons Nelson a long-time resident of Irving, Texas passed away in Henderson, Texas on December 17, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born November 3, 1931 to Carroll Commons and Ina (Griffith) Commons in McKinney, Texas. Betty was a 1950 graduate of McKinney High School. She married Kenneth Nelson on May 18, 1956 in Dallas. Betty retired from the Office of Personnel Management for the Federal Government in Dallas, Texas after 44 years of service. She then worked part-time for the USDA Graduate School in Dallas, Texas, for 14 years. Betty was a long-standing member of the Irving North Christian Church in Irving. She was also a member of First Christian Church of Henderson.
She is survived by her brothers, Jim Commons and wife, Doris of Henderson, Texas, David Commons and wife, Suzanne of Carrollton, Texas and Bill Barnett of Euless, Texas; sister, Diane Krysl of The Colony, Texas; a number of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces; and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth Nelson; and parents, Carroll and Ina Commons.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A private graveside will be held at Ridgeview Memorial Park. Dr. John Cunyus will be the officiating clergy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s honor to First Christian Church, 306 North Main Street. Henderson, TX 75652. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
