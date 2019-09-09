Betty A. Lewis Tinney, 86, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019, in Temple. She married her high school sweetheart, John Tinney, in 1952; their married would last for 57 years until John passed away. The couple spent most of their lives in Odessa.
Betty retired in Odessa form Helco Fishing Tools in 1985. Betty was a devoted volunteer at several area hospitals with her last one being at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.
She is survived by her two children, one brother and one grandchild.
She will be laid to rest beside her beloved John at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Henderson.
