Funeral services for Ms. Bettie Ann Nichols, 64, of North Las Vegas, Nev. was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Lone Star Baptist Church, 4961 County Road 371 D., Henderson. Burial followed in the New Prospect Cemetery, Henderson under the direction of Garmon Funeral Home.
Ms. Bettie Ann Nichols was born March 17, 1955 in Rusk County, to Ms. Ollie Valle Nichols.
She gave her life to Christ at the Lone Star Baptist Church in Henderson and was a member of the choir where she sung next to many of her family members. Bettie Ann attended and graduated from Henderson High School in Henderson.
In the late 1970s, she moved to California where she began her career working in the kitchen as the lead cook at Faithful Central Educational Center and Heavenly Vision Educational Center. She also worked as a direct care provider to elderly people.
Bettie Ann Nichols gave birth to her only child, De’Andre Nichols in 1987 in Los Angeles, Calif.
In 1994, Bettie became a member of True Zion Missionary Baptist Church, as a member of True Zion, she also sang in the choir and cooked for the various church events. In 2016, Ms. Nichols relocated to Las Vegas, Nev. to live with her son as a result of health issues.
Preceding Ms. Nichols in death were her mother, Ms. Ollie Valle Nichols and her grandparents, Ms. Ollie Nichols and Floyd Nichols.
On July 12, 2019, the Lord called Ms. Bettie Ann Nichols home to rest from her labor at her home in Las Vegas, Nev.
She leaves to cherish and carry on her memories of love and compassion: her son: De’Andre Nichols; brothers, Bo Nichols and Lonnie Nichols; sister, Lula Andrews; auntie’s, Louise Hill, Joanna Sanders, Lillie Cage and Roxie Streeter; uncles, Pete Nichols and David Nichols. Ms. Nichols also leaves behind her niece, Ashley Nichols; special cousins, Ken Sanders and Kendri Nichols; other cousins, relatives and friends including the Shaw and Girad Family.
Public viewing for Ms. Nichols was from 1-7 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at the funeral home.
Condolences and online guestbook may be made at www.garmonfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.